Limerick fixtures confirmed for 2020 Lidl Ladies Football League

THE fixtures have been released for the 2020 Lidl National League.

The Limerick Ladies Football side will again play in Division Four.

Limerick have reached the semi final in each of the last two years but now the LGFA has confirmed that just the top two finishers will progress straight to the finals in each of the divisions.

The 2020 Lidl Ladies National Football League Finals will be played on the weekend of April 18/19.

Limerick will be under new management for 2020 - Donal Ryan appointed last month

In the league Limerick will have six games.

Limerick will be home to Derry, Offaly and Antrim and face journeys to Carlow, Louth and Leitrim.

FIXTURES

Round 1: January 26

Carlow v Limerick

Round 2: February 2

Limerick v Derry

Round 3: February 9

Louth v Limerick

Round 4: February 23

Limerick v Offaly

Round 5: March 1

Leitrim v Limerick

Round 6: March 22

Limerick – Bye

Round 7: March 29

Limerick v Antrim