New date confirmed for Limerick FCs postponed tie with Galway Utd

A NEW date has been confirmed for the postponed meeting of Limerick FC and Galway Utd in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The meeting of Galway and Limerick had been due to take place at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night last.

However, the game was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. A pitch inspection had taken place at the match venue at 3.30pm on Friday afternoon, but it was found to be unplayable.

The fixture, which will now be the Blues penultimate game of the league season, will now take place on Monday, September 16, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Limerick FC have no game next weekend as the Extra.ie FAI Cup takes centre stage.

Tommy Barrett's side are now due to return to action on Friday, September 13 with their final home league fixture of the season against Wexford at the Markets Field.