Limerick GAA weekend fixtures
Thursday May 23
COUNTY
County Hurling League Division 2 Round 4
Knockainey v Bruree in Knockainey at 7:30p.m
County Football League Division 3 Round 7
Ballylanders v Gerald Griffins in Ballylanders at 7:30p.m
WEST
West Junior B Football Semi-Final
St. Senan’s v Knockaderry in Coolcappagh at 7:30p.m
SOUTH
South Junior B Football League Round 3
Galtee Gaels v Galbally in Kilbeheny at 7:30p.m.
Banogue v Camogue Rovers in Banogue at 7:30p.m
CITY
City Junior B Football League Final
Na Piarsaigh v Mungret St. Paul’s in Rathbane at 7:00p.m.
Friday May 24
COUNTY
County Hurling League Division 3 Round 4
Blackrock v Cappamore in Kilfinane at 7:30p.m
County Hurling League Division 4 Round 4
Feenagh Kilmeedy v Newcastle West in Feenagh at 7:30p.m
WEST
West Junior B Football Semi-Final
Ballysteen v Granagh Ballingarry in the Bog Garden at 7:30p.m
EAST
East Junior A Hurling League Final
Caherline v Ballybricken Bohermore in Cappamore at 7:30p.m
SOUTH
South Junior B Hurling League
Glenroe v Bruff in Glenroe at 7:45p.m
CITY
City Junior A Hurling Championship
Mungret St. Paul’s v Patrickswell in Clarina at 7:00p.m.
Saturday May 25
COUNTY
County Hurling League Division 1 Round 4
Ahane v Adare in Ahane at 7:30p.m.
Na Piarsaigh v Ballybrown in Na Piarsaigh at 7:30p.m
County Hurling League Division 2 Round 4
Granagh Ballingarry v Mungret St. Paul’s in Ballingarry at 7:00p.m.
South Liberties v Garryspillane in South Liberties at 7:00p.m.
Dromin Athlacca v Murroe Boher in Dromin Athlacca at 7:00p.m
County Hurling League Division 3 Round 4
Pallasgreen v Kildimo Pallaskenry in Pallasgreen at 7:00p.m.
Effin v Croom in Effin at 7:00p.m.
Feohanagh v Bruff in Feohanagh at 7:00p.m
County Hurling League Division 4 Round 4
Kileedy v Glenroe in Kileedy at 7:00p.m.
Monagea v Knockaderry in Monagea at 7:00p.m.
Tournafulla v Dromcollogher Broadford in Tournafulla 7:00p.m
County Hurling League Division 5 Round 3
Crecora Manister v Askeaton in Crecora Manister at 7:00p.m.
Templeglantine v St. Patrick’s in Templeglantine at 7:00p.m.
Croagh Kilfinny v Staker Wallace in Croagh at 7:00p.m.
Castletown Ballygran v Camogue Rovers in TBA at 7:00p.m.
Mungret St. Pauls’s Hospital Herbertstown in TBA at 7:00p.m.
Claughaun v Kilmallock in Kilmallock at 7:00p.m
CITY
City Junior A Hurling Championship
Crecora Manister v Na Piarsaigh in Rathbane at 7:00p.m.
Sunday May 26
WEST
West Intermediate Football Quarter Finals
Athea v Mountcollins in Abbeyfeale at 7:30p.m (E.T.I.N.)
Castlemahon v Cappagh in Newcastle West at 7:30p.m. (E.T.I.N.)
EAST
East Junior A/b Football League
Oola v South Liberties in Oola at 7:30p.m.
Ahane v Kilteely Dromkeen in Ahane at 7:30p.m.
Knockane v Cappamore in Knockane at 7.30p.m
SOUTH
South Junior Hurling League
Garryspillane v Knockainey in Knocklong at 7:30p.m.
Monday May 27
COUNTY
County Football League Division 1 Round 3
Rathkeale v Ballysteen in Rathkeale at 7:30p.m
Tuesday May 28
COUNTY
County Hurling League Division 1 Round 4
Kilmallock v Patrickswell in Kilmallock at 7:00p.m
County Hurling League Division 2 Round 3
Garryspillane v Knockainey in Knocklong at 7:00p.m
County Football League Division 3 Round 3
Athea v Ballylanders in Athea at 9:30p.m
WEST
West Junior B Hurling Championship
Feohanagh v Tournafulla in Templeglantine at 7:30p.m
EAST
Brian Butler Cup Semi Final
Ballybricken Bohermore v Pallasgreen at TBA 7:30p.m
SOUTH
South Senior Hurling Championship
(Doubling up with ACHL Round 3 Game)
Round Robin Game 1
Garryspillane v Knockainey in Kilbreedy at 7:30p.m
South Junior Hurling League Round 5 Group 1
Croom v Hospital Herbertstown in Croom at 7:30p.m
