Limerick GAA weekend fixtures

Thursday May 23

COUNTY

County Hurling League Division 2 Round 4

Knockainey v Bruree in Knockainey at 7:30p.m

County Football League Division 3 Round 7

Ballylanders v Gerald Griffins in Ballylanders at 7:30p.m

WEST

West Junior B Football Semi-Final

St. Senan’s v Knockaderry in Coolcappagh at 7:30p.m

SOUTH

South Junior B Football League Round 3

Galtee Gaels v Galbally in Kilbeheny at 7:30p.m.

Banogue v Camogue Rovers in Banogue at 7:30p.m

CITY

City Junior B Football League Final

Na Piarsaigh v Mungret St. Paul’s in Rathbane at 7:00p.m.

Friday May 24

COUNTY

County Hurling League Division 3 Round 4

Blackrock v Cappamore in Kilfinane at 7:30p.m

County Hurling League Division 4 Round 4

Feenagh Kilmeedy v Newcastle West in Feenagh at 7:30p.m

WEST

West Junior B Football Semi-Final

Ballysteen v Granagh Ballingarry in the Bog Garden at 7:30p.m

EAST

East Junior A Hurling League Final

Caherline v Ballybricken Bohermore in Cappamore at 7:30p.m

SOUTH

South Junior B Hurling League

Glenroe v Bruff in Glenroe at 7:45p.m

CITY

City Junior A Hurling Championship

Mungret St. Paul’s v Patrickswell in Clarina at 7:00p.m.

Saturday May 25

COUNTY

County Hurling League Division 1 Round 4

Ahane v Adare in Ahane at 7:30p.m.

Na Piarsaigh v Ballybrown in Na Piarsaigh at 7:30p.m

County Hurling League Division 2 Round 4

Granagh Ballingarry v Mungret St. Paul’s in Ballingarry at 7:00p.m.

South Liberties v Garryspillane in South Liberties at 7:00p.m.

Dromin Athlacca v Murroe Boher in Dromin Athlacca at 7:00p.m

County Hurling League Division 3 Round 4

Pallasgreen v Kildimo Pallaskenry in Pallasgreen at 7:00p.m.

Effin v Croom in Effin at 7:00p.m.

Feohanagh v Bruff in Feohanagh at 7:00p.m

County Hurling League Division 4 Round 4

Kileedy v Glenroe in Kileedy at 7:00p.m.

Monagea v Knockaderry in Monagea at 7:00p.m.

Tournafulla v Dromcollogher Broadford in Tournafulla 7:00p.m

County Hurling League Division 5 Round 3

Crecora Manister v Askeaton in Crecora Manister at 7:00p.m.

Templeglantine v St. Patrick’s in Templeglantine at 7:00p.m.

Croagh Kilfinny v Staker Wallace in Croagh at 7:00p.m.

Castletown Ballygran v Camogue Rovers in TBA at 7:00p.m.

Mungret St. Pauls’s Hospital Herbertstown in TBA at 7:00p.m.

Claughaun v Kilmallock in Kilmallock at 7:00p.m

CITY

City Junior A Hurling Championship

Crecora Manister v Na Piarsaigh in Rathbane at 7:00p.m.

Sunday May 26

WEST

West Intermediate Football Quarter Finals

Athea v Mountcollins in Abbeyfeale at 7:30p.m (E.T.I.N.)

Castlemahon v Cappagh in Newcastle West at 7:30p.m. (E.T.I.N.)

EAST

East Junior A/b Football League

Oola v South Liberties in Oola at 7:30p.m.

Ahane v Kilteely Dromkeen in Ahane at 7:30p.m.

Knockane v Cappamore in Knockane at 7.30p.m

SOUTH

South Junior Hurling League

Garryspillane v Knockainey in Knocklong at 7:30p.m.

Monday May 27

COUNTY

County Football League Division 1 Round 3

Rathkeale v Ballysteen in Rathkeale at 7:30p.m

Tuesday May 28

COUNTY

County Hurling League Division 1 Round 4

Kilmallock v Patrickswell in Kilmallock at 7:00p.m

County Hurling League Division 2 Round 3

Garryspillane v Knockainey in Knocklong at 7:00p.m

County Football League Division 3 Round 3

Athea v Ballylanders in Athea at 9:30p.m

WEST

West Junior B Hurling Championship

Feohanagh v Tournafulla in Templeglantine at 7:30p.m

EAST

Brian Butler Cup Semi Final

Ballybricken Bohermore v Pallasgreen at TBA 7:30p.m

SOUTH

South Senior Hurling Championship

(Doubling up with ACHL Round 3 Game)

Round Robin Game 1

Garryspillane v Knockainey in Kilbreedy at 7:30p.m

South Junior Hurling League Round 5 Group 1

Croom v Hospital Herbertstown in Croom at 7:30p.m

