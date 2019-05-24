Betting: Djokovic can get better of Nadal to land the French Open

THE French Open Tennis Championship, the only Grand Slam event played on clay each year, begins in Paris this Sunday. The tournament, which dates back to 1891, will take place over the next two weeks from Sunday, May 26 to Sunday, June 9.

The winners of both the Men’s and Women’s singles will pocket a €2,300,000, while the runners-up will each pocket €1,180,000.

Without doubt this will be the most open tournament for years in both the Men’s and Women’s singles.

Spaniard Rafael Nadal finally got the monkey off his back by clinching his first title of the season in Rome on Sunday, reinstating his position as the favourite for the Roland-Garros crown.

Nadal’s record at the French Open of 86 wins against just two losses sets him apart from the rest of the men’s draw and he is well fancied to win a 12th Roland-Garros success.

Djokovic, the 2016 French Open winner, will be aiming for a fourth straight Grand Slam title.

Unsurprisingly, given his record on clay, Nadal tops the betting at 11/10, with Djokovic next best at 5/2.

Take a chance on the Serbian upsetting the Spaniard.

