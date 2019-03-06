Limerick man guides Ireland to Euro glory at 8-ball pool championships

A LIMERICK man recently captained the Irish Pool Team to win the 8-Ball European Pool Championship in Killarney.

Neil Madigan, from Prospect, was captain of this Irish Pool Team which claimed the prestigious title after six days of play in the INEC.

Ireland lifted the title after beating France in the Final 8-6 in front of a packed attendance.

The Ireland team also had key contributions from Eoin Collins, of Shannon, as well as Kerry duo of Mike Moriarty and Philip Lawlor.