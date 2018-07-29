WATCH: Limerick's Shane Dowling reacts to All Ireland semi final win over Cork

Donn O'Sullivan

Reporter:

Donn O'Sullivan

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

WATCH: Limerick's Shane Dowling reacts to All Ireland semi final win over Cork

Shane Dowling celebrates scoring a penalty in extra time

Limerick star forward Shane Dowling spoke to RTE after today's epic All Ireland semi final win over Cork at Croke Park. The Na Piarsaigh club man made a massive impact off the bench and admits that Limerick are not going into the August 19 All Ireland Final, just to 'march behind the band'

For a full match report from today's game, click here: 