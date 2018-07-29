WATCH: Limerick's Shane Dowling reacts to All Ireland semi final win over Cork
Shane Dowling celebrates scoring a penalty in extra time
Limerick star forward Shane Dowling spoke to RTE after today's epic All Ireland semi final win over Cork at Croke Park. The Na Piarsaigh club man made a massive impact off the bench and admits that Limerick are not going into the August 19 All Ireland Final, just to 'march behind the band'
For a full match report from today's game, click here:
"I really hope we're not just going to get to the final to march behind the band. I want Limerick to go all the way." pic.twitter.com/EcM1Jc8sm3— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 29, 2018
