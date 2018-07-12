Betting: Rafael Nadal has the game to make it Wimbledon hat-trick

THE business end of Wimbledon at London’s All-England Club is well advanced with the semi finals of the Men's side of the draw now known.

Spaniard Rafael Nadal swept through this year’s clay-court season in customary style, winning his 11th French Open title. The 32-year-old had not gone beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon for seven years, though this year’s draw has been kind to the world No 1.

Nadal, who last reached the final at SW 19 seven years ago, has been in fine form to date at Wimbledon after having put his injuries woes behind him.

He is sure to have gained a huge amount of confidence having won the French confidence that will stand to him in his matches at the business end of Wimbledon.

At odds of 6/4 ahead of his semi final with 12th seed and former champion Novak Djokovic, the two-time Wimbledon champion has the game to land a third title this Sunday.