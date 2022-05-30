LEDP sparks the flame of enterprise once again!

Limerick Enterprise Development Partnership (LEDP) is an organisation synonymous with Limerick’s transformation over the past 20 years. Emerging from the ashes of the devastating closure of the Krups factory in Roxboro in 1998, LEDP has in that time successfully contributed to the social fabric of Limerick City as a catalyst for job creation, training and education and is a key stimulator for social inclusion and regeneration. There are now 35 enterprises and 1,200 jobs on the original site at Roxboro, an EU regional development best in class case study for public-private partnerships.

Innovation has always been at the heart of what LEDP do, and in line with that ethos they have just opened Ireland’s first co-working space in a Regeneration Area, ‘Spark Hub’. Spark Hub was established to provide affordable, high-quality working spaces that will foster enterprise and collaboration in a vibrant atmosphere. Together with 24 hot desks, Spark Hub offers meeting rooms with video conferencing facilities, on-site café, free parking, and the added benefit of 24-hour access to suit people working in different time zones or needing to work flexibly.

But what makes Spark Hub stand out amongst equals, is the LEDP model of community investment. LEDP puts its revenue to good use by supporting impactful projects and initiatives across Limerick. Through its diverse activities and its many partnerships, LEDP connects people to opportunities based on the principal of helping people to help themselves.

LEDP is currently funding services and projects across Limerick including a Refugee and Migrant Outreach Clinic by Doras, the Corpus Christí School in Moyross integrated service model ‘The Sky is the Limit Project’, a bespoke partnership with UL called ‘AccessCampus’ which caters for a diverse range of learners on the LEDP Campus and, a low cost healthy takeaway alternative in Kileely, ZING!, amongst others.

As well as accommodating charities, state agencies, training providers and commercial tenants in the LEDP building, LEDP runs the Family Tree Crèche in Roxboro which it built in 2005, and owns the Market Field Stadium in Garryowen, which it successfully redeveloped to a UEFA Category Two Stadium. Apart from its charitable activities, LEDP are also advocates for communities who seek a broader voice. LEDP has been consistent in its request for better infrastructure access to Regeneration areas of Limerick, for social inclusion, for pathways to opportunities and for sustainable futures.

Reflecting on the completion of LEDP’s latest strategic objective, Spark Hub, Niall O’Callaghan, CEO, LEDP, said “we must ensure that the people and communities of Limerick are given every opportunity to excel; to innovate and work; to experience inclusivity; to be future leaders and advocates; to lay the foundations of a prosperous life; and to feel real pride in themselves and their communities. LEDP was created by those representing the people of Limerick and has had a significant impact in the community on many levels. Our ambition for the years to come goes further – to be a leading light in Limerick’s ongoing transformation.”

Through its strategy ‘20 Outcomes by 2026’ LEDP have made an asserted commitment to continuing to make a meaningful impact, with a strong focus on enterprise creation and sustainability through its activities. The community remains at the heart of everything it does.

Spark Hub is part funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development through the Connected Hubs Fund and is a proud member of the Engine Hubs Network.

