McKeogh Gallagher Ryan announce a number of promotions in their Limerick office

McKeogh Gallagher Ryan, the largest independent group of accounting and tax professionals in the Midwest, are pleased to announce the following promotions in our Limerick office: Anita McGuinness as Assistant Manager in our General Practice Division, Jane Hughes as Assistant Manager and Fergus O’Regan as Manager both in our Tax Department.

The firm is delighted to emerge from the challenge of the previous, pandemic-dominated, two years with such good news and a positive outlook. As we approach our 10-year anniversary we are looking forward to a busy and productive 2022 across our three offices in Limerick, Ennis and Nenagh.

While the pandemic has been very difficult on so many levels it did encourage us to adapt our technologies and work practices to continue supporting our clients and staff. We are now well positioned and resourced to deal with all of 2022’s challenges.

Audit Partner Eoin Gallagher commented on Anita’s promotion: “Anita has been an invaluable member of the audit team since the first day she joined us as a trainee and is now a highly capable and professional accountant trusted by clients and colleagues alike. She works closely with myself and Senior Audit Manager Aileen O’Neill on a range of our audit and accounting clients, also supervising the large Limerick audit team. We are delighted to continue supporting her professional career development.”

While Tax Partner Mary McKeogh stated: “Fergus and Jane have been fantastic additions to the tax team and we are delighted to acknowledge their achievements with these promotions. Fergus works closely with myself on our diverse client base across compliance and complex tax consultancy assignments, while also managing the day-to-day activities of our large tax department. Jane has proven herself a very capable and astute tax consultant, working with myself and Tax Director Anne Hogan on compliance and consultancy assignments. Assisting clients and finding solutions as well as training junior staff. We wish them both continued success in their careers with the firm.”

PICTURED ABOVE: (L-R) - Assistant Manager Jane Hughes, Tax Partner Mary McKeogh & Manager Fergus O’Regan at the announcement of Fergus & Jane’s promotions

Fergus O’Regan is from Ballyhea, Charleville, Co. Cork. A graduate of the University of Limerick he is a Chartered Tax Advisor and Qualified Financial Advisor. As a key member of the Tax Department management team he is the Tax Manager providing our personal and corporate tax clients with compliance and advisory services, as well as managing a team of qualified and trainee staff.

Jane Hughes is from Portarlington, Co Laois. A graduate of Maynooth University, Jane is a Chartered Tax Adviser. She is the firm’s Assistant Tax Manager and works closely with the senior management team on succession planning, tax consultancy and tax compliance assignments for our private and corporate clients.

ABOVE: (L-R) – Audit Partner Eoin Gallagher congratulates new promoted Assistant Manager Anita McGuinness

Anita McGuiness, originally from Canada, is based in Shannon. A graduate of Limerick Institute of Technology - now TUS, the Technological University of the Shannon - Anita is a Chartered Accountant. She is the firm’s Assistant Audit Manager working closely with Partner Eoin Gallagher and the senior audit management team on statutory audits, accounts production and audit exempt engagements for a broad range of our corporate clients including nursing homes, wholesalers and manufacturing enterprises.

ABOVE: Interior of the McKeogh Gallagher Ryan Limerick board room

BELOW: Exterior of the McKeogh Gallagher Ryan Limerick office

BELOW: McKeogh Gallagher Ryan Limerick reception