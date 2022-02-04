Isobel Boutique, Adare, Co Limerick - dressing Mother of the Bride & Groom for over 26 years!

Isobel Boutique, located in Adare, Co. Limerick, has been dressing Mother of the Bride and Groom for the past 26 years, not only in Ireland but all over the world! Once they discover this gem in Co. Limerick, they keep coming back to shop!

With Adare Manor on their doorstep, the owner Kay and her professionally trained staff have had the pleasure dressing celebrities such as Catherine Zeta Jones and the wives of many of the top golfers in the world for their special occasions. Isobel Boutique is also a favourite of our very own Limerick style icon, Celia Holman-Lee, who is modelling some of Isobel’s newest looks in the photos below.

Isobel Boutique stocks countless international designers which gives them the edge on dressing the modern woman who does not want that typical dress or suit.

Our styles vary from Chanel inspired-suits to elegant dresses, they are sure to have a style to suit you! Kay is a big fan of color and loves to complete looks with their bespoke headpieces. Kay loves this quote from Anna Wintour: “You either know fashion or you don't” and Kay certainly does!

All of the staff at Isobel are highly trained on how to style and guide you on looking your best for one of the most important days of your life.

Isobel Boutique, Main Street, Adare is open 7 days a week. You can also view the collections online @ www.isobel.ie

Why not give them a like and a follow on their Facebook - https://www.facebook. com/IsobelBoutique or Instagram @IsobelBoutique

* Sponsored content