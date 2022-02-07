Celebrate your life and love for one another with a humanist wedding ceremony

Humanist weddings have been growing in popularity, with almost 2000 taking place in Ireland each year.

Humanist Association of Ireland (HAI) celebrants have been helping people celebrate life’s milestones for over 25 years. Since 2013 HAI-accredited humanist celebrants are HSE-registered and are fully authorised to legally solemnise marriages.

The (HAI) is the only organisation which is legally approved to conduct humanist ceremonies in Ireland. Our ceremonies are all about love, not religion, and they always put you at the centre of everything.

Photo credit: Breda Daly

If you want something different or you’re a non-traditional couple, a humanist ceremony may be just for you.

Every wedding that we do is different, because each one is built around you. Our ceremonies are about you as a couple celebrating your love for each other and making your commitment to one another, in the company of those closest to you, with appropriate well-chosen words, readings and music in a place of your choosing (so long as the venue is open to the public).

You can choose unique ways to include your children, your family and your friends in your ceremony.

Photo credit: DK Photography

Humanist weddings are wonderful and personal ceremonies. One of the tenets of humanism is a tolerance for others who hold different belief systems. Therefore, everyone feels included during a humanist ceremony, and our ceremonies are secular and non-religious occasions.

You can search for celebrants who are provisionally available on your chosen date, and you can make contact with them via our website.

For more information, visit us on www.humanism.ie and or email us at info@humanism.ie

*Sponsored Content