Deaths in Limerick - September 18, 2019

The death has occurred (unexpectedly, at Athlunkard House Nursing Home) of Margaret Bryan (née Patterson) of Ballyclough Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Martin Bryan. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Norma and Janette; sons James and Martin, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, the extended Patterson and Bryan families, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Friday (September 20) from 5pm to 6.30pm with removal afterwards to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Anna Doyle (née Nestor) of Highfield, Ennis Road, Limerick.

Beloved wife of Denis. Dearly loved mother of Linda, Alan and Sharon.

Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Kevin and Rupert, grandchildren Sarah, Robert and Matthew, brother Seamus, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, especially Dolores, nephew, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (Extension).

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

House private.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly at CUH) of Jim O'Connell of Tullig, Ballyagran.

Beloved husband of the late Peg and dear father of Jim and brother of the late Kitty and Mary Anne.

Deeply regretted by his loving son, brother John, sisters Breda and Maggie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law Pauline, grandson David, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville on Thursday from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael's Church, Ballyagran.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Castletown Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Catherine’s Nursing Home, Newcastle West) of James Enright of Clough, Croagh, Rathkeale.

Predeceased by his wife Ann. Survived by his son Michael, grandchildren Joanne and Emma, cousins, daughter-in-law Simone, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am at Croagh Church with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Catherine's Nursing home.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Joey Madden of Meelick Road, Ballynanty, Limerick. Late of Castleconnell.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Loretta, daughter Una, son Luke, dad Mike, brothers, sisters, the extended O'Donnell and Madden families.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 1pm at St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand with burial afterwards to St. Joseph's Cemetery, Castleconnell.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Tony Kirwan of Downey Street, Killalee, Limerick. Late of Anco & Fàs, Raheen, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Cecilia, son Anthony, daughters Martina and Gillian, daughter-in-law Antionette, sons-in-law Damien O'Connor and John Broderick, grandchildren Damien Jnr., Jack, Jennifer, Hazel, Colin, Evan and Eva, brother-in-law Salvador Slattery and his wife Breda, the extended Kirwan and Slattery families, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am at St. John's Cathedral with burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (extension).

House private please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at the Black Rock Clinic) of Ann McGrath (née Hickey) of Glenview Gardens, Farranshone, Limerick. Formerly of O’ Donoghue Avenue, Janesboro.

Dearly loved mother of Thomas, Mary and Nicky. Sister of the late Teresa.

Sadly missed by her loving brother Tom, sisters Marie and Dolores, daughters-in-law Lisa, Karen, son-in-law Dean, grandchildren Meghan and Joseph, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am at St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

Flowers welcome, donations if desired to Limerick Animal Welfare.