24 Jan 2022

Council takes action over 'derelict' Limerick Hotel

Iconic Limerick Hotel has been opened as a derelict sites case

The Railway Hotel closed in June 2016 and failing to be sold, has now been opened as a derelict sites case.

Cian Ó Broin

24 Jan 2022 9:01 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

AN ICONIC Limerick hotel that has been closed for nearly six years, is now the subject of proceedings under the Derelict Sites Act, it has been confirmed.

The Railway Hotel, located on both Parnell and Davis Street in the city centre, closed in 2016, resulting in the loss of 15 jobs. While it has been on the market for some time, it has yet to be sold.

The 150-year-old building, which was a popular venue for travelling GAA fans passing through Colbert Station is now the subject of a derelict sites case.

Limerick City and County Council has confirmed it is currently “in ongoing discussions with the owners in respect of remedial measures.”

The landmark building was previously marketed as a thriving 30-bed city centre hotel, known for its warm hospitality and was frequented by a mix of both businesspeople and tourists.

One Limerick resident took to social media calling for action to be taken. "Wouldn’t it be fantastic to see this being developed into accommodation rather than left idle. The last thing we need is another iconic building being left go into disrepair,” they wrote.

The hotel first opened in 1871 as an old coach inn, standing opposite the city’s railway station. It was previously owned by Abbeyfeale man and ex-Fianna Fáil TD Michael Collins, now 81 years of age.

Michael is the uncle of Limerick TD and Minister of State for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins.

Sadness as 'iconic' Limerick clothes store closes after 67 years

At the time, the closure was described as “a very difficult and emotional time for the Collins family” after 46 years of ownership.

Commenting recently, Mayor Daniel Butler confirmed that that a derelict sites case had been opened, with meetings ongoing with the owners.

"I think the hotel is in a prime location and should prove an attractive location and investment by a hotel or indeed a hostel operator as Limerick could do with a high quality hostel locating in our city.

"I would presume the pressures of Covid on the hospitality sector have hampered the sale. Let’s hope a buyer emerges,” he said.

