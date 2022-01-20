Sadness as 'iconic' Limerick clothes store closes after 67 years

THERE is sadness in Limerick following the closure of what's been described as an "iconic" fashion boutique after almost 70 years.

Amee's in Lower Cecil Street announced its closure on Facebook, with proprietor Mary McMahon opting to retire.

She said: "I want to thank everyone who called in to wish us well and shared lovely memories of shopping with us over the years. Thanks for the cards, chocolates, cakes, and flowers. We’re overwhelmed by your kindness and good wishes. Thank you all once again for your absolutely amazing support for our business - 67 wonderful years."

Trading in Limerick since 1954, the boutique specialised in knitwear and separates, catering for stock sizes 10 to 20.

Local model agent and Limerick Leader columnist Celia Holman-Lee described Amee's as "one of the most popular and most treaured" stores in the city.

"It's sad they are closing. They have given service for more than 60 years. They've been thinking about retiring for quite a while. But they will be sadly sadly missed. They were one of the most popular, most treasured in the city as a fashion store by all ages, by all generations who had shopped there," she said.

She added: "These stores can never be replaced. The individuality of shopping is so important to a city or town, because they sell stocks that you don't get in the chain stores. It's very sad to see such an iconic, one of our dearest and loved stores in the city closing."

Mary confirmed the news she was to retire in a video posted to Facebook just before Christmas.

She said: "I think the time is right to retire. We've had two very stressful years as you have all had. You don't survive in business without having the respect and confidence of your customers. We had that in spades, and I thank you for that. All our customers both new and old have been the lifeblood of our business. We couldn't have done any of this without you. We appreciate every single customer we have. We've never taken you for granted. We've been through it all in Amee's."

She also paid tribute to the "fabulous" staff her boutique employed through the years.

"We could not have done what we did without our amazing, dedicated wonderful staff. Each and every one of you, I thank you most sincerely. Everything you ever did for us, we truly appreciate," added Mary.

Amee's is the second local independent boutique to announce its closure in a short period of time, following the sad news late last year that Gretta Gibbs in Catherine Street would also cease trading.