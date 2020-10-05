Limerick Property Watch: Magnificent stately home in Crecora

Sherry FitzGerald are delighted to introduce to the market Grange House, Crecora.

A magnificent, detached family residence with beautifully landscaped grounds located in Crecora only minutes from Limerick Racecourse and within easy access of main road networks and the University Hospital Limerick.

The property was built in the 1990s and has been carefully extended and refurbished in recent years, the property now provides an excellent balance between its generous reception space and bedroom accommodation, all of this presented over 3 floors, with a very evident style and great attention to detail.

The beautifully constructed Hampton’s conservatory to the side of the property and the large 3rd floor, which adds a wonderful games room or 6th bedroom, are a few of the key features this property has to offer.

On entering the property, you are greeted with a large welcoming hallway, finished with tiled flooring and a lovely staircase to the first floor. The front doorway is most attractive, with a fitted door with beautiful cut stain glass windows, a lovely feature to the façade, this is also mirrored upstairs in the landing with a beautiful bespoke stain glass feature window.

To the left of the hallway is the 1st of two reception rooms, a family room/cinema room fitted with an attractive fireplace and carpet flooring.

The second reception room to the right, is an elegant drawing room, currently in use as a formal dining room, ideal for entertaining for a crowd.

Beyond the hallway is a superb kitchen/breakfast room, fitted with modern units and a large island. This room stretches the entire width of the property with a spacious lounge off the dining area, there are French doors to the rear patios and gardens, a lovely place to unwind with modern wood floors and a fitted fireplace.

The conservatory is to the right of the kitchen, accessed via French doors, this statement room is a fantastic addition to the property, adding extra open plan reception space, perfect for modern family needs. This room enjoys wonderful views of the gardens both front and back.

There is a utility and guest WC located off the kitchen.

At first floor level the bedroom accommodation is located off a bright airy landing. There are 3 double bedrooms and two singles (one in use as a gym). The master bedroom overlooks the front gardens and features carpet flooring and extensive built in storage & wardrobes. There is an ensuite located of the master with large jacuzzi bath. This then adjoins a gym (or bed 5) which could also be a dressing room. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are both double bedrooms and share a beautifully appointed Jack & Jill ensuite. Bedroom 4 is a single room. There is also a fully fitted main bathroom in the landing.

The 3rd floor completes the accommodation, this is a fantastic extra space, currently in use as a games room, but could be a large 6th bedroom, finished with an ensuite bathroom and plenty of eaves storage.

Located in one of Limerick’s most sought-after locations, Grange House offers peaceful and charming surroundings providing homeowners with a wonderful rural sense. Located just 5km from Raheen, it is just a short drive to The Crescent Shopping Centre, Crescent Comprehensive school, Regional Hospital and various primary schools. The popular village of Crecora is only a short drive with all its local amenities such as a the highly regarded Crecora National School, a local shop and a church. The charming Adare village & Adare Manor Resort is a 10-minute drive. There is easy access to all major road networks connecting you to Dublin, Cork and Galway.

The property itself is proudly positioned on approx. 0.7 acres of stunning mature grounds. The property is enclosed by meticulously manicured hedging and shrubbery all around the boundary with mature trees giving wonderful privacy. The gated entrance as you approach the house from the driveway sets the tone for what lies ahead!

AT A GLANCE

Location: Grange House, Crecora

Description: Four bedroom, detached House

Price: €1,200,000

Seller: Sherry FitzGerald

Contact: 061 418000

