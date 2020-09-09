Limerick Property Watch: Come on down to Ballycummin village

GVM Auctioneers are delighted to introduce this magnificent extended four bedroom detached family home finished to a very high standard.

This property is located in a small exclusive cul-de-sac of detached only houses and is adjacent to University Hospital Limerick, Raheen Industrial Estate, schools, shops, public transport and all other amenities.

Must be seen to be fully appreciated.

Viewing highly recommended.

Features

* Fully fitted kitchen units with breakfast counter. Granite worktops.

* Double gate entrance leading to enclosed front garden and off street parking

* Living room with feature fireplace with gas fire. Recess lighting.

* Sun lounge with wooden flooring with french doors leading to rear decked area

* BER: C2

AT A GLANCE

Location: 25 Derryknockane Close, Ballycummin Village, Raheen

Description: Four bedroom, detached house

Price: €425,000

Seller: GVM Auctioneers

Contact: 061 413522

