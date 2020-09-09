SPONSORED CONTENT
Limerick Property Watch: Come on down to Ballycummin village
Number 25 Derryknockane Close is adjacent to University Hospital Limerick, Raheen Industrial Estate, primary/secondary schools, public transport and a range of other amenities
GVM Auctioneers are delighted to introduce this magnificent extended four bedroom detached family home finished to a very high standard.
This property is located in a small exclusive cul-de-sac of detached only houses and is adjacent to University Hospital Limerick, Raheen Industrial Estate, schools, shops, public transport and all other amenities.
Must be seen to be fully appreciated.
Viewing highly recommended.
Features
* Fully fitted kitchen units with breakfast counter. Granite worktops.
* Double gate entrance leading to enclosed front garden and off street parking
* Living room with feature fireplace with gas fire. Recess lighting.
* Sun lounge with wooden flooring with french doors leading to rear decked area
* BER: C2
AT A GLANCE
Location: 25 Derryknockane Close, Ballycummin Village, Raheen
Description: Four bedroom, detached house
Price: €425,000
Seller: GVM Auctioneers
Contact: 061 413522
