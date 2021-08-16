Lord Mayor of Cork adds to All-Ireland hype with cheeky letter to Mayor of Limerick

The Liam MacCarthy Cup
THE Lord Mayor of Cork City has upped the ante ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland SHC final by sending a cheeky letter to the Mayor of the city and county of Limerick.
In his letter, Cllr Colm Kelleher departs from the usual diplomatic language by asking Cllr Daniel Butler to make arrangements "to bring Liam (MacCarthy) to Croke Park on Sunday for collection".
Cllr Kelleher notes that 'Liam' is a native of County Cork and suggests he has found it "quite distressing not being back on Leeside in over 16 years".
The letter states there have been sightings of Liam in Kilkenny, Galway, Tipperary, Clare and most-recently Limerick.
"As I'm sure you are aware and understand, there is no place like home, and there's certainly no place like Cork!" writes the Lord Mayor.
A spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council has confirmed that Mayor Daniel Butler will be responding to his counterpart's letter later in the week!
