Scramble for All-Ireland tickets and tables in Limerick due to limited crowd at Croke Park

THE local hospitality trade is set for a big boost this weekend with pub tables at a premium as Limerick's hurlers go for glory.

With under half the usual number of tickets available at the All-Ireland final due to Covid-19, there’s been extreme demand to stay in Limerick and watch the game against Cork, throw-in 3:30pm on Sunday.

One publican, Aengus D’Arcy of JJ Bowles said he received more than 100 telephone calls asking for tables in the hours after Limerick beat Waterford.

“It was non-stop. People were just constantly ringing to book seats,” he said, “With the indoor of the pub back open, we’d be able to accommodate 120 people – 60 on our river terrace.”

Mr D’Arcy said if social distancing regulations were not in place, it’d be closer to 200, and he’s decided not to pre-book tables, so the advice is – get there early.

“It’s to give everyone a fair chance. It could be someone booked a table from 3pm onwards, but when someone has turned up at the pub at 2pm, it’s hard to say no seats are available when there is an empty table.”

Cathal Callanan, manager of the Glen Tavern in Lower Glentworth Street has only booked a proportion of his tables – but these are already full.

“We’ll get two days out of it – three days if Limerick win obviously,” he laughed.

People who are fully vaccinated for more than two weeks can sit inside, as can those who have recovered from Covid-19.

Mr Callanan hopes All-Ireland final Sunday will be the first time the interior of the Glen Tavern can open following refurbishment.

In terms of hotels, Donnacha Hurley, the manager of the Absolute says reservations are down to single figures for All-Ireland final day.

But he admits that this is more to do with an unexpectedly strong tourism rebound as restrictions ease.

As a consequence of this, Mr Hurley, also the Chamber president, said he will only be able to accommodate hotel residents, and added that there will be “logistical challenges” to fans watching the game due to the need for them to remain seated.

However, he added: “Anything that boosts morale during what’s been a really challenging time and gives people something to focus on is worthwhile.”