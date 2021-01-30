Transport Minister breaks his silence over delay to €58m Limerick road project

THE Minister for Transport has broken his silence as the controversy over the delayed Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road gathers momentum.

Anger has especially grown in Moyross over the past week, after Minister Eamon Ryan met with stakeholders and community representatives to discuss the €58m project leaving them with the belief it may be not be progressed as was previously envisaged.

The Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins, has sought 'urgent clarification' from the minister while Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil on Thursday that he would "engage" with the Green Party Leader after the delay was raised by Deputies Kieran O'Donnell and Maurice Quinlivan.

In a statement, issued to the Limerick Leader this weekend, Minister Ryan says he is "determined to deliver better connectivity for Moyross" and that his stance is "not about holding back for some long term plan but about getting right what we build now."

The Minister has indicated that he will meet with officials from Limerick City and County Council in the near future to agree measures to deliver improved connectivity to and from Moyross.

"The high walls and closed gates that have prevented local residents accessing local amenities and institutions need to be taken down and opened up to improve access to the rest of Limerick city, and this has been raised by members of the community. As Minister I want to support this with the resources of my Department," he said adding that he will also "engage with Limerick Institute of Technology through the appropriate channels to see how connectivity can be delivered to Moyross through their campus, as originally proposed".

Responding to strong criticism arising from his meeting with local stakeholders earlier this month, Minister Ryan says he acknowledges the concerns that were raised.

"I have met with community groups in Moyross and I listened to them and I heard their demand for access. They are rightly campaigning for improved access for local people to their neighbouring areas and to the rest of Limerick city. They have been cut off by the cul-de-sac design of the local road network and by the lack of pedestrian access to nearby institutions and estates. As Minister for Transport I am determined that this problem will be given the highest priority and that we will deliver the improved public transport, pedestrian, road access and other facilities that the people of Moyross deserve and rightly expect," concludes the statement.

__________________________________

Statement by Minister Eamon Ryan



"I have met with community groups in Moyross, Limerick, and I listened to them and I heard their demand for access. They are rightly campaigning for improved access for local people to their neighbouring areas and to the rest of Limerick city. They have been cut off by the cul-de-sac design of the local road network and by the lack of pedestrian access to nearby institutions and estates. As Minister for Transport I am determined that this problem will be given the highest priority and that we will deliver the improved public transport, pedestrian, road access and other facilities that the people of Moyross deserve and rightly expect.

I know that the local community is tired of waiting for long promised housing and transport developments. This is not about holding back for some long term plan but about getting right what we build now.

I am determined to deliver better connectivity for Moyross. That includes providing road access from the west through Moyross. It also includes providing excellent public transport links and making sure that the community has good links with adjoining neighbourhoods.

Over a short time in the coming weeks I commit to engaging with Limerick City and County Council to see how we can deliver this connectivity in as short a timescale as possible, taking into account work that has already been done and commitments already made to the community.

The high walls and closed gates that have prevented local residents accessing local amenities and institutions need to be taken down and opened up to improve access to the rest of Limerick City, and this has been raised by members of the community. As Minister I want to support this with the resources of my Department.

I also propose to engage with Limerick Institute of Technology through the appropriate channels to see how connectivity can be delivered to Moyross through their campus, as originally proposed.

As Minister for Transport I am determined that this problem will be given the highest priority and that we will deliver the improved public transport, pedestrian, road access and other facilities that the people of Moyross deserve and rightly expect."