WATCH: Taoiseach to 'engage' with Transport Minister over vital Limerick road project

THE Taoiseach has told the Dáil he will 'engage' with the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan over the delay in progressing the multi-million euro Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road.

Micheál Martin made his comments after the controversy was raised by Deputies Kieran O'Donnell and Maurice Quinlivan this Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier today, the Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins, said he was seeking "urgent clarification" from the minister who has not signed off on the project even though more than €17m has already been spent.

Speaking at the National Convention Centre, Deputy O'Donnell pointed out that the €58m project is one of 13 which are specifically mentioned in the Programme for Government which are to be progressed.

"Minister Eamon Ryan at the moment - the Transport Minister - is delaying the signing off on that project. It's vital, it was part of Regeneration," he said asking if the commitment in the Programme for Goverment will be kept.

Deputy Maurice Quinlivan said the community of Moyross feels 'abandoned and disrespected' by the attitude of Minister Ryan who visited the area last week.

"This road is a critical piece of infrastructure for the regeneration programme for Limerick. We are in a situation now, just about, where if you don't deliver this road you are going to torpedo the whole project," he said adding that he Minister Ryan "did himself no favours" last Friday.

"There is only one way to describe that meeting and that's disastrous. He walked into Moyross Community and told them what's best for the them and didn't listen to what they said."

Responding to the two Limerick TD, the Taoiseach stated: "I understand the concerns of the deputies in relation to his this and it is in the Programme for Government that a review of the National Development Plan would not frustrate existing projects that are underway. I will certainly bring the views of the deputies to the minister and will engage with the minister in relation tot he matter."