Decision on key Limerick bypass delayed again

AN BORD Pleanala has confirmed a decision on the proposed new road from Limerick to Foynes, including a bypass of Adare has once again been postponed.

A decision was due on the multi-million euro project last Friday, May 27.

However, Limerick Live has contacted the national appeals body which has now advised that it has provisionally set a target date of Thursday, June 30 for a decision on the application.

It's unclear what is the rationale behind the fresh delay is, with a further comment from An Bord Pleanala awaited.

However, fears have been expressed in the past that further delays will lead to it not being ready in time for the Ryder Cup, which is being held at Adare Manor in 2027.

The postponement now means that six deadlines have now been missed by the Bord. The planning application was originally submitted in late 2020 and An Bord Pleanála held an oral hearing which concluded in February 2021.

A decision was initially expected in June last year, a new date of October was set. But that deadline was also not met and instead the Bord set a new date of November 26.

This deadline passed without a decision and January 28, 2022 was set as the new date.

This last deadline has now also been passed without a decision and March 25 was the new date for a decision on the proposed 35km road linking Limerick and Foynes.

A fresh decision date of May 27 was then announced, but this has again passed, leaving June 30 as the latest deadline date for a move.

The continued delays by An Bord Pleanála in giving the green light to the project have given rise to deep frustration in Adare where 17,000 to 25,000 vehicles a day pass through.

The design involves a new motorway running from Barnakyle, Patrickswell to north of Rathkeale, by-passing Adare, and continuing as a dual carriageway from Rathkeale to Foynes.