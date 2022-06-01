Search

01 Jun 2022

Limerick students win awards at enterprise final

Ava Ahern, Laura Brennan and Kayla McAuliffe, all from Desmond College Newcastle West taking part in the National Student Enterprise Awards 2022

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

01 Jun 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

TEENS from Limerick have taken awards in both the senior and intermediate categories at the national finals of this year's Student Enterprise Awards.

For the first time since 2019, the finals of the Local Enterprise Office initiative took place physically, rather than virtually, at Dublin's Helix Theatre.

And it was students from Desmond College in Newcastle West who did Limerick proud by securing top five finishes at the ceremony.

In the senior category, Niamh O’Mahony, pictured below, represented the county. Her enterprise, SmartArntU is a smart ruler and panes set which is designed to reduce reading errors due to dyslexia.

Meanwhile, in the intermediate category, flying the green flag were Ava Ahern, Laura Brennan and Kayla McAuliffe.

Their business MelaNoMore is a wearable early warning system for children using paint which adopts to changing light conditions to alert them and their parents to potentially harmful rays from the sun.

Both teams worked under the guidance of their teacher Donal Enright.

Mary Killeen Fitzgerald of Limerick's Local Enterprise Office said: "Year-on-year the Student Enterprise Programme continues to showcase the very best of Irish ingenuity and entrepreneurship among our secondary school students. This year produced a varied selection of businesses, from agricultural products and homemade gifts to products that were built on our unique ability to tell compelling stories. We see every year that the national finals are not an end point for our student entrepreneurs, but a stepping stone on the next stage of their entrepreneurial journey. From our class of 21/22 we will see some business leaders and global entrepreneurs of the future emerge.”

Since the Student Enterprise Programme began in 2003, over 300,000 students have taken part, learning key skills on how to create a business idea, start a business and grow a business.

