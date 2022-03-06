Search

06 Mar 2022

Nervous Cheltenham wait for connections of Kansas City Chief

Nervous Cheltenham wait for connections of Kansas City Chief

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

06 Mar 2022 6:42 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Neil Mulholland is concerned one of the most popular horses in training will miss the Cheltenham Festival because of compressed handicap weights.

Kansas City Chief won the three-mile Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham in October, a qualifier for the final at the big meeting on March 17.

However, the 13-year-old, who has been in the form of his life this season, not finishing out of the frame in his last five runs, may not be able to run in either the Pertemps or the Coral Cup a day earlier, because his 130 rating.

Mulholland, who trains at Limpley Stoke, near Bath, has tasted success at Cheltenham before, with The Druids Nephew winning the 2015 Ultima Handicap Chase.

WATCH: John Kiely content hard work will see Limerick hurlers through 'little dip in form'

Yet he fears Kansas City Chief, who has won twice, finished runner-up on two other occasions and third in his last five runs, many not get a run at a track he relishes.

“I am hoping to go there with a few in handicaps,” said Mulholland.

“Horses who have finished first and second, and are rated 130, 134, in the weights they are getting 10st, 10st 4lb and don’t get a run. The handicaps are so compressed.

“The Pertemps would be the better race for Kansas City Chief, but as he is a family horse, he will run wherever he can get in.

“But I’m not sure he will get in anything, as he needs a few to come out.

“There is the three-mile handicap at Aintree if he doesn’t go to Cheltenham.

“He had a little gallop around Wincanton on Thursday morning and we are very happy with him. He is 13 now and likes to do a little bit of this and a little bit of that.

“He is a happy horse and seems in the form of his life. It would be nice to see him go to Cheltenham as he loves it there, but we will have to see what happens.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media