WATCH: John Kiely content hard work will see Limerick hurlers through 'little dip in form'

JOHN Kiely remains confident that his Limerick senior hurlers can rediscover their All-Ireland SHC winning form.

Limerick secured a draw against Clare this Sunday afternoon in round four of the Allianz Hurling League to end a run of three successive defeats.

Limerick must now avoid defeat to Offaly in their final group game on March 20 to avoid a relegation play-off.

Kiely insists hard work will see Limerick overcome the "little dip in form".

"Every season is different. We had a season where we had to contend with Covid-19, a very condensed season last year and this year for us is a different challenge where maybe things that we ordinary found extremely easy are that little bit more difficult and every single team is every sport goes through those phases where there is a little dip in form and things don't come so easy for them but the one thing we all know, is that you will be rewarded for working hard and working your way through that. I know these players and we as a management are totally committed to working through that and we will keep going in that direction," he outlined.

The Limerick manager spoke with the media after the 0-18 draw with Clare in Ennis.