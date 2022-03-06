Search

06 Mar 2022

WATCH: John Kiely content hard work will see Limerick hurlers through 'little dip in form'

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

06 Mar 2022 6:06 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

JOHN Kiely remains confident that his Limerick senior hurlers can rediscover their All-Ireland SHC winning form.

Limerick secured a draw against Clare this Sunday afternoon in round four of the Allianz Hurling League to end a run of three successive defeats.

Limerick must now avoid defeat to Offaly in their final group game on March 20 to avoid a relegation play-off.

Kiely insists hard work will see Limerick overcome the "little dip in form".

"Every season is different. We had a season where we had to contend with Covid-19, a very condensed season last year and this year for us is a different challenge where maybe things that we ordinary found extremely easy are that little bit more difficult and every single team is every sport goes through those phases where there is a little dip in form and things don't come so easy for them but the one thing we all know, is that you will be rewarded for working hard and working your way through that. I know these players and we as a management are totally committed to working through that and we will keep going in that direction," he outlined.

The Limerick manager spoke with the media after the 0-18 draw with Clare in Ennis.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media