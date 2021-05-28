Old stories from Limerick to get a new life on Vanishing Ireland podcast

THEIR stories will live on and their faces, hewn by years and character, still look out on the world they have left behind.

Jack Connolly from Glin and Seamus Vaughan from Athea, both of whom died in 2013, each featured in Vanishing Ireland, a series of books by author and historian Turtle Bunbury in collaboration with photographer James Fennell.

In the 2009 Vanishing Ireland: Further Chronicles of a Disappearing World, Jack spoke candidly on his time as a farmer in Glin, County Limerick, and how he secured his first job at the age of 12 at Glin Castle.

In the 2013 edition, Vanishing Ireland: Friendship and Community, Seamus detailed his long career as a clothes merchant and turf cutter and recalled how his experience in the army led him to the realisation that the only person who he can take orders from, was himself.

Now Mr Bunbury is embarking on a new series of profile interviews with the country’s older citizens but this time, in podcast format, and he, and retired broadcaster Anne Doyle, are inviting families to nominate a family member to take part and share their life story.

Explaining his long fascination with the Vanishing Ireland series which begun 20 years ago, Mr Bunbury said: “We knew how important it was to chronicle the experience of our older generations, so many of whose fascinating lives were literally vanishing, unrecorded.

Introducing the voices of Vanishing Ireland to the podcast generation is an entirely new departure for our elders but is deeply exciting and very much in keeping with our aims. It is my great hope that listening to these interviews - the wisdom, the humour, the memories - will enhance the way we live our own lives.”

Speaking at the launch of the new series, Anne Doyle said, “This is such a special series documenting the stories of the past so that they are captured in history forever. I am delighted to work alongside SuperValu and Turtle Bunbury to ensure these stories are available for many generations to come.”

Those who would like to put forward friends or family aged over 70, are asked to email podcast@vanishingireland.com or visit vanishingireland.com.

The closing date for entries is Friday, June 4.