Limerick-based garda arrested for drink driving

A LIMERICK-based garda was arrested for drink driving over the weekend, the Leader has learned.

A spokesperson for the Garda Press Office said this Tuesday: "An Garda Síochána can confirm that a member of An Garda Síochána based in the Southern region was arrested on Saturday afternoon on suspicion of driving while intoxicated."

It is understood that the garda in question is attached to a station in the Limerick Division.

"A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution. An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time," said the garda spokesperson.

The location of, or the circumstances, of the arrest have not been revealed. However, the Leader has been informed that the off-duty garda may have been involved a road traffic collision.