Discount retailer gives update on plans for new Limerick store

ALDI has submitted an updated planning application for its proposed new store in Roches Street.

The low-cost retailer is seeking to open beside the eir exchange, and plans to build a multi-level discount store in the car park.

But after the original plans ran into trouble after local planners sought more services in its project - and the omission of car parking spaces, Aldi has gone back to the drawing board.

In a statement, Aldi said it will provide 75 customer car parking spaces, while it’s complex will now provide a mix of uses including an office on the first floor.

The existing eir surface car park will be relocated to the third floor.​

Colin Breslin, Aldi’s regional managing director said: “We can’t wait to come to Limerick City Centre and bring our amazing prices to even more customers. The demand from shoppers in Limerick for the lowest prices in Irish retail is very clear.”

If the new store gets the go-ahead, it will be Aldi’s fourth in Limerick, with existing outlets in Childers Road, Dublin Road and Newcastle West.

Aldi said in a survey, which took place in February last, that 87% of shoppers in Limerick would be happy to see the discounter open in the city centre.

It’s not the only discounter hoping to open in Limerick city – rival Lidl is also seeking a fresh store at the old National Rusk Factory in the Dock Road.