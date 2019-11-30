Jason Corbett’s daughter Sarah writes book to help children cope with grief and trauma

THE DAUGHTER of Jason Corbett has written a children’s book detailing how she overcame the grief of losing her father at such a young age.

Thirteen-year-old Sarah Corbett Lynch was orphaned aged just eight when her father was killed in 2015, following the death of her mother when Sarah was an infant.

The self-affirming book titled Noodle loses Dad explores loss, grief, moving home and blended families, and is set to be launched next week.

The book is the first in the Boogawooga series, inspired by a character created by Sarah’s late father before he died.

Sarah hopes the series can help other children find the courage to be themselves, to process their own challenges to find hope and happiness again as she did.

The young author explained in a blog on her website: “So some kids have a really gentle, fun life. For some of us, we are not so lucky. Mine was kind of not so cool.

“My birth mom died when I was 12-weeks old. When I was 4 I went to live in America with my dad to start a new life for us. My dad was the most important person in my life all my life,” she explained.

Following the death of her father, Sarah and her brother moved back to Ireland to live with their aunt and uncle and two cousins.

This is when Sarah began reading about other people who have had hard times which helped her so she began to write about her experience through her characters.

Her first book tells the story of Noodle, who lives in the Woodland forest with her family when she loses the most important person in her life - Boogawooga. Noodle and her brother Paws then go on a journey to Acorn Island.

Sarah will launch her book, aimed at three to 12-year-olds, on Monday December 2 at 6.30pm in O’Mahony’s, Limerick city.

All are welcome.