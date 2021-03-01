Gardai launch appeal following discovery of skeletal remains at construction site in Cork

GARDAI have launched an appeal for information following the discovery of skeletal remains at a construction site in East Cork earlier this year.

Gardai were alerted to the discovery of a human skull around 5pm on Tuesday, January 5 at a location on the Midleton to Youghal Greenway just off the Shanty Path at Roxborough near Midleton.

The scene was preserved and the Coroner was contacted. State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster also carried out an on-site examination and subsequently completed a post mortem at Cork University Hospital.

The scene was also examined by a Forensic Anthropologist, and Garda Scenes of Crime Examiners.

Gardai say they believe the remains are those of a woman who was aged at least 70 when she died. The woman was between 5' and 5'2" in height and had a large frame. She wore dentures and would have suffered from arthritis.

Investigating gardai say DNA samples have been compared against the National DNA Database but that a positive match has not been obtained, at this time. Examinations of missing person’s records have also not identified any potential matches.

Following the discovery, an incident room was established at Midleton garda station and a Senior Investigating Officer was appointed to oversee the investigation.

The area was extensively searched in challenging weather conditions over the following nine days by members of the Cork North Divisional Search Team.



During the course of that search a complete skeletal remains were located and an item of clothing was also recovered which is described as a white nightdress type garment.

An Garda Síochána are appealing to the public for information on the identity of skeletal remains discovered at a construction site on the Midleton to Youghal Greenway on the 5th January this year. For more info and details of investigation: https://t.co/mObxxQwPjf pic.twitter.com/TzJypjib5V — Garda Info (@gardainfo) March 1, 2021

House to house enquiries have been undertaken in the local area, local missing person records have been reviewed as have missing person records retained by the Garda National Missing Persons Unit.

The investigation is ongoing and further scientific resources, including Carbon Dating have been engaged as part of the investigation.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to the public for any information, no matter how small, they might have to help.

"Someone in the community must know how the female skeletal remains came to be at this locally known "tipping point” off the Shanty Path at Roxborough, Midleton, County Cork," said a spokesperson this Monday morning.

"An Garda Síochána are determined to formally identify the deceased and treat her with the respect and dignity that she deserves. An Garda Síochána want to provide closure for a family that, at this early stage, remain unknown and ensure that the remains are brought to a final resting place," they added.

Any person with information can contact investigating Gardaí at the incident room at Midleton Garda Station (021)4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.