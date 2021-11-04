Stephen Kenny names Ireland squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman PIC: Sportsfile
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named a 26-man squad for the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg.
Captain Seamus Coleman has returned to the squad after he missed the October double-header against Azerbaijan and Qatar through injury.
West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby and Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne both come back into the squad following suspension.
Ireland are set to face Portugal at a sold-out Aviva Stadium on Thursday, November 11 before flying to Luxembourg for their final FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying match on Sunday, November 14.
