70,000 patrons attend final day of Ploughing Championships despite poor weather

Seventy thousand people attended 2022's National Ploughing Championships (NPC) on its final day today (September 22), a source has confirmed.
According to organisers, almost 280,000 people came through the gates over the course of the three-day event in Ratheniska, Co Laois, with 115,000 yesterday (September 21).
Although this year's number doesn't break any records, it's a successful return to form after a long absence caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Managing Director of the NPC, Anna May McHugh, earlier told reporters she was happy to be back.
She told reporter Siobhan Donohoe: "It's been wonderful with the support we've gotten all over Ireland and from overseas. Why would I not be happy? After losing three years, people were anxious to get out again and meet each other. And yet there was a nervousness about us, thinking would people come back? We're so delighted on that aspect alone."
Helen McCormack, Beacon Limerick director; Prof Tom Kiernan, Beacon Limerick clinical director; Colm Doherty, chairman of Beacon Hospital; John Kiely, Limerick hurling manager I PICTURE: Don Moloney
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.