EXPLAINER: What are the new international travel rules coming into effect in Ireland this week?
New international travel rules come into effect for Ireland this week.
From 1 February 2022, Covid vaccine certificates for primary vaccination series will not be accepted for travel if more than 270 days (approx. 9 months) have passed since the final dose in the primary vaccine series. Vaccine certificates based on booster/additional doses are not time-limited.
Passengers without proof of vaccination as above, or proof of recovery from COVID-19 in the prior 6 months, must show evidence of a negative ('not detected') PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to arriving in Ireland.
From February 1, passengers can travel to Ireland with accepted proof of vaccination for Novavax (Nuvaxovid), which was recently approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
An EU Digital COVID Certificate can be used as evidence for travel of COVID-19 vaccination, booster vaccination, recovery from COVID-19, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Find out how to get your Digital CVID Certificate at www.gov.ie/dcc
Before travelling please consult www.gov.ie/travel and destination requirements for the EU on www.reopen.europa.eu/en.
