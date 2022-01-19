Another man has been arrested in Ashling Murphy murder investigation

Gardaí have arrested another man in relation to the murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore.

The man arrested yesterday in relation to the brutal murder of the 23-year-old schoolteacher remains in custody in Tullamore while another man in his 30s has now been detained.

The second man is also aged in his 30s.

This man is detained at a Garda Station in the Eastern Region under the provisions of Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939 as amended, being questioned in relation to potential withholding of information contrary to The Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998.

An Garda Síochána are continuing their investigations.

Ashling Murphy was murdered while out for a jog along the Grand Canal in Tullamore last Wednesday, January 12. A man was arrested directly after the attack but was released and eliminated from garda enquiries after it was confirmed he was misidentified as the man responsible.

A new suspect, arrested yesterday after being discharged from hospital, continues to be questioned after being arrested on suspicion of the murder.

Ashling Murphy's funeral mass gripped the nation yesterday as mourners paid their respects at St Brigid's Church in Mountbolus.