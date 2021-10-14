Gardaí appeal for missing man

Roy was last seen in the Dundalk area of Co. Louth on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Roy McKee, 56 years, who was last seen in the Dundalk area of Co. Louth on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021.
Roy is described as being 6’2” in height, of large build and with blue eyes and grey hair. When last seen, he was wearing jeans and a beige jumper.
Gardaí and Roy’s family are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Dundalk 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Donal Ryan will be the guest speaker at the launch of Just One More Thing, a collection of short stories by Pat McLoughlin which takes place in the Longcourt House Hotel, Newcastle West on October 22
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.