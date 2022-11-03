MOTORING REVIEW: Jeep brings new 4xe PHEV technology to Limerick

THE JEEP brand has a long and varied history in its own right. Anyone who has watched old World War Two movies on the telly will be familiar with the Jeep as it was the primary light 4WD vehicle of the US armed Forces and the Allies during World War II back in the 1940s as well as the postwar period, rightly famed for being a go-anywhere vehicle.

The Jeep brand, which had been part of Chrysler, was recently acquired by the multi-national corporation Stellantis that also owns Peugeot, Opel, Citroen, Honda, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo.

This time round, Jeep all-wheel drive is combined with electricity combining a 4x4 system with a battery-powered electric motor and a 1.3 T4 Turbo GSE matched to a six-speed automatic transmission, giving a combined power output of 240hp.

My latest test drive was the 4xe S Plug-In hybrid which retains the model’s muscular but refined lines and the solid design that made it so popular including a seven-slot grille and rugged rear design. But to me, the entire front doesn’t give a feel for the legend that is a Jeep although those big flared wheel arches and 19-inch wheels do add strength to the side view.

A high vehicle, you get a high driving position with good visibility. The interior is quite airy with a large sunroof that allows light into the cabin. It’s spacious up front but somewhat tighter in the rear suitable only for three adults on a short journey or two adults (and a child) to travel in comfort. But they enjoy good head- and legroom. The cabin boasts nice quality materials and finishes and comfy seating. Leather upholstery adds a nice touch and is easy to wipe clean.

I liked the whole sweep of the dash and the use of silver patterned trim. Screens are a 7-inch instrument panel that provides all the relevant hybrid stuff as well as your speed and the remaining range. The UConnect interactive systems with an 8.4-inch high definition touchscreen allow you access functions through the steering wheel controls as well as by touch and voice controls. You can download the My Uconnect app from the App Store and Google Play.



Below the central screen are temperature up and down arrow controls and a knob for the fan. There are two differently sized USB ports front and rear.

Operating modes include a hybrid button, an electric one and an e-Save button on the lower row of controls. Activating the hybrid mode optimises fuel consumption. A new e-Coasting system allows you charge the battery while driving, allowing charge to be saved for use in urban areas driving quietly.

The car comes with charging cables that allow you plug it into a domestic socket. A full charge with a home Wallbox will take 240 minutes. A Mode 3 cable for public charging stations is an optional extra.

A ‘real’ 4x4, it comes with 4WD Low, Downhill Descent, and 4WD Lock functions while the Select Terrain system includes Sand/Mud, Snow, Auto, and Sport driving modes.

My S version had a black roof, privacy glass, roof rails, LED headlights, sunroofs, 40/20/40 folding rear seats, air con, 8-way power adjustments on the driver’s seat and lumbar adjustment (manuals for front passenger), Uconnect, a power opening/closing boot - the latter needing a bit of manual assistance at times.

Jeep claim up to 70 state-of-the-art active and passive safety systems are installed in the car. They include Adaptive Cruise Control, Park View for visibility while reversing, Blind Spot Monitoring, Auto Headlamps, and Forward Collision Warning.

I found the Compass 4xe a good car to drive especially for family use. The steering is a tad light for me. If used as a family car, it would allow a bit of an adventure taking in some rough terrain or a sandy beach.

Also, I didn’t make enough use of its 4x4 system on this occasion. Maybe another time. No slouch, it can do 0-100km/h in 7.4 seconds. Annual road tax is €140.

Batteries up to 11.4 kWh come with an 8-year or 160,000kms. The warranty can be extended up to five years.

Priced from €43,995. Car as tested €54,995.