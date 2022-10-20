MOTORING REVIEW: BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is sporty yet economical for Limerick drivers

A NEW generation of the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer has been completely re-engineered on new architecture designed for both electrified and conventional ICE powertrains. The small MPV comes with a host of new features previously reserved for the brand’s larger, more expensive models, and arrived here in March 2022.

Customers have a choice of petrol, diesel or two PHEV variants and from three trims of Sport, Luxury and M Sport trims, plus many individualisation options.

The new model is longer, wider and higher than its predecessor but the wheelbase is unchanged. It's a tall vehicle so there’s no need to duck your head getting in and out.

The front is dominated by the current style large BMW kidney grille. Headlights are divided into three clusters for low beam, high beam and daytime driving light. The rear features slim light units with LED technology, all arranged in an L shape.

The interior has also been completely redesigned, offering more headroom, shoulder- and elbow room on both rows of seats. There’s not much legroom for the person in the middle seat but those in the outer ones enjoy really good space, even when seated behind a 6-foot person in front. Front seats can be heated and the driver’s has power adjustments and two memory settings.

Taking its cues from the company’s iX SUV, the BMW curved display is formed by a 10.25-inch information screen and a control display of 10.7-inches. Both are housed together behind a glass surface that merges them into a single fully digital, high resolution unit. On the ‘Home’ setting, the screen is divided into three for phone, radio and maps but this can be customised to suit your personal preferences. You can also control more functions now with your voice, including the climate control. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard.

A new panel set in front of the central armrest includes a Start/Stop button, a switch-type gear selector, radio volume control, and buttons for the drive modes, park assist and the car’s settings. Below this panel is a potentially useful open storage space, but isn't all that easy to get at.

My top M Sport model had a distinctive front apron design, 18-inch bi-colour alloy wheels, special Adaptive M Sport suspension, Adaptive LED Headlights which include a cornering light function, a more luxury instrument panel, leather sports seats and Alcantara trim with blue stitching, and a leather steering wheel with shift paddles. There was a wireless mobile phone charger along with two 'C' type USBs front and rear.

Luggage capacity can be expanded from 470 to 1,455 litres with rear seats folded. The boot floor lifts up in two slots, revealing a First Aid Kit and a tyre sealant kit. There’s a handy 12V socket also in the boot. A power tailgate is standard.

The 218d 2.0 four-cylinder diesel of my car was matched to a new seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, with a wider gear spread which improves fuel economy. With 150hp and 360Nm torque, the car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 8.8 seconds, and returns 5.3-4.8 L/100kms. Annual road tax is €200.

I felt the steering a bit on the light side, but soon got used to it. The Parking Assistant is standard and helps in spaces both parallel or perpendicular to the road. Raked A-pillars, stretched side windows and slim C-pillars provide all-round visibility.

I found this to be a good diesel engine with plenty of oomph to it, quiet on the road and it was so much fun to drive. The car held the road well in a heavy downpour but always felt a wee bit stiff. That’s the sporty side of a BMW. I’m not so sure it will appeal to those with young families, more likely young professionals. The big 18-inch wheels were described by a neighbour as being ‘monster sized’ for the size of the car. Lower grades get 17-inch ones which would provide a more comfy ride.

It was good to be back in a diesel car and not have to worry about an EV range. When I returned the car after a week’s testing, there was still 811kms left in the tank! That’s hard to beat.

PRICES: The 218d Sport is priced from €42,415.00; the M Sport car as tested from €49,717.20.