MOTORING REVIEW: Go further in Limerick in the new Kia Niro PHEV

KIA’S new Niro SUV is offered in hybrid, PHEV and as a BEV full electric.

This family-friendly SUV competes in one of the most competitive segments here with a dizzying array of comparable models on offer.

PHEVs are regarded as a first step to full electrification. It was unfortunate that Environment Minister Eamon Ryan TD saw fit to do away with the €2,500 grant for these types of cars which help the environment by being able to drive for up to 50-60kms in zero emissions before switching to their petrol engine.

Niro’s PHEV version landed here in time for the 222 July registration period with the all-electric version following a short while later.

In looks, Niro has an assertive SUV-like design that is hugely popular with customers. At the front, the brand’s signature Tiger Face is now larger extending all the way to the front fenders, black painted wheel arch and side door moldings, and black C-Pillars that really make the car stand out in a crowded carpark.

At the rear, you have the sporty spoiler and boomerang-shaped LED taillights which add to the car’s sporty stance.

This is a high car which makes getting in and out a lot easier than low slung saloons and provides a good view out for all five occupants, and build quality is good.

The interior is spacious and minimalist. Textured recycled materials emphasise the car’s eco-friendly credentials and look very well. Dash and driver controls feature minimal clutter and smooth lines. I particularly liked the sweep of the dash, and the four gold lines that light up on the passenger side. Ditto the purple-black look on the central console screen.

You switch the control panel mode on the lower dash between heating and ventilation or to navigation and infotainment. Using parts of the one switch is a bit finnicky but you soon get used to it. However, I’d prefer a more simplified system.

The new cockpit features an integrated dual display for all your driving information, connection and entertainment needs. A 10.25-inch panoramic high-definition digital touchscreen has satellite navigation with Kia Connect with turn-by-turn directions while the integrated, and similarly sized, driver display screen shows all driver information like the EV range, energy flow, and your current speed.

Seats are ultra comfy and have been designed to minimise fatigue and any discomfort on long journeys; front ones have power adjustments and can be heated and ventilated. The two outside rear ones can be heated. Front seats are slimmer so take up less space thus offering more room and comfort especially for those seated in the rear - with good leg room - but the middle seat is quite small. Seat material is available in cloth or in black artificial leather.

There are USB charge ports front and rear, and also wireless phone charging.

Cubbies are plentiful throughout the cabin.

The power tailgate opens high to reveal a high boot floor with an underneath area for the charging cables (a Mode 3 cable is provided) as well as a tyre mobility kit. Boot space of 348 litres is smaller than that of the hybrid version as the battery is located under the floor.

You can check the surrounds of your car and an overhead view using the P control on the flat of the central console, which is a very useful feature as are front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera and the really excellent Blind-Spot alerts.

Two specifications are offered - K3 and K4.

The K3 includes 18” alloys, LED headlights with bi-function projection, heated front seats, a 10.25” touchscreen navigation, Kia Connect Telematics, wireless phone charger and Apple Car Play and Android Auto with voice control.

K4 adds shift by wire (rotary dial for drive, reverse and park), driver heads-up display, and power tailgate. My car was in this top spec, with the addition of a contrasting black Aero C-Pillar which, with the car’s blue exterior colour, really added interest to the exterior styling.

My top specced car had an array of advanced features to minimise the chance of accidents and maximise all-round protection. Things like Smart Cruise Control, Collision Avoidance; Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist watches out for you when pulling out of parallel parking spaces.

PHEV models are powered by a 1.6 105hp petrol engine paired with Kia’s second-generation six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission which, with the 62kW electric motor and 11.1kWh lithium-ion battery, delivers 183hp and an electric-only range of up to 59km, adequate for most daily commutes to work. The car uses electric power when it starts or is driven at a low or constant speed. Maximum torque is 203 Nm and annual road tax €140.

The charging port is conveniently placed just ahead of the front passenger door. To get the most out of your PHEV, you need to plug it in regularly at home.

Kia have added more insulation and padding around the car to help combat any engine and road noise. Niro PHEV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 9.6 seconds, offers a smooth ride, and made little of uneven road surfaces on country roads near where I live.

Maximum braked towing capacity remains at a capable 1,300kg.

All Kia cars come with a 7-year / 150,000km new car warranty.

Priced from €38,500. My K4 trim as tested €42,200