Cork man fined €300 for crash at 'notorious junction' in Limerick

A CHARLEVILLE man was fined €300 for careless driving at O’Rourke’s Cross in Bruree.

The man, aged 52, with an address at Charleville, pleaded guilty in Kilmallock Court to the offence on July 25, 2018.

Inspector Liam McGraynor said the collision involved a car which Mr Bridges was driving and a tractor pulling a silage trailer.

Brendan Gill, solicitor for the defendant, said it was an error.

“It’s a notorious junction. Liability has been admitted and is being handled by his insurance company. It is his first accident in 34 years,” said Mr Gill.

Judge Marian O’Leary fined the man €300 for careless driving.