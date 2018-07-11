‘Driver not found’: Motorist with no insurance caught out by Limerick gardai
LIMERICK gardai caught out a motorist with no insurance who gave incorrect details after being pulled over.
The Limerick roads policing unit seized the vehicle for being driven without insurance.
Gardai said the driver “gave incorrect details and (was) caught out when licence checked on Garda mobility phone app”.
The device declared that the driver “was not found”.
