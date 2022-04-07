Man dies in road collision close to Limerick/Tipperary border

The road has been closed to facilitate forensic and technical examinations
GARDAI are appealing for witnesses, following a fatal road traffic collision close to the Limerick/Tipperary border.
At approximately 9.45 last night, gardaí were alerted to the single-car incident which occurred on the R664, at Garyduff, Aherlow, County Tipperary.
"A man in his 30s, the driver and sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital where a post mortem will take place at a later date," said a garda spokesperson.
Motorists are being advised the road is currently closed to facilitate technical examinations place by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward and any road users who may have camera footage and who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make the footage available.
Tipperary Town garda station can be contacted at (062) 806 70.
