Motorist caught travelling at almost twice the speed limit in Limerick village

National Slow Down Day began at 7am
A MOTORIST has been detected travelling at almost twice the speed limit in a Limerick village during National Slow Down Day.
Gardai have highlighted a number of notable detections in Limerick and across the country since the 24-hour initiative got underway at 7am this Tuesday.
One of those detections relates to a vehicle which was detected travelling at 94km/h in a 50km/h zone on the N24 at Main Street, Oola.
Other detections in Limerick, which have been highlighted, include a vehicle which was travelling at 121km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N18 at Ballinacurra Weston and a vehicle which was detected travelling at 71km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N21 at Croagh, Rathkeale.
Since National Slow Down Day started this morning, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe have checked the speed of more than 90,000 vehicles and detected almost 500 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.
In the first five hours of National "Slow Down Day”, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe have checked the speed of 47,116 vehicles and detected 277 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 1, 2022
Drivers are being urged to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.
