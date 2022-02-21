Investigation underway after car hits ESB pole during Storm Franklin

The scene of the incident
A CAR hit an ESB pole during Storm Franklin and ended up on its side on Sunday evening.
The road traffic accident occurred between Clonlara and Ardnacrusha. It is understood a homeowner nearby came to the rescue and bravely helped the driver and a number of children out of the vehicle. There were power lines down in the vicinity at the time.
A garda spokesperson said gardaí attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision at Clonlara on Sunday evening, February 20, 2022 at approximately 8.30pm.
"The driver lost control and collided with an ESB pole. No persons injured. Investigations are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.
Meanwhile, it is believed there was a number of road closures overnight due to trees falling. The Newport and Bloodmill Roads were blocked for a period.
All weather warnings have now been lifted for Limerick following three storms in under a week.
