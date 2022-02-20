Emergency services deployed following suspected lightning strike in County Limerick

EMERGENCY services including units from several fire stations in west Limerick have attended the scene of a house fire which broke out following a suspected lightning strike.

The incident occurred this Sunday evening at a rural location near Ballyhahill.

Up to nine units of Limerick Fire and Rescue service from Newcastle West, Foynes and Rathkeale stations were deployed after the alarm was raised.

It's understood the house was occupied at the time but that nobody was seriously injured during the incident.

High winds, associated with Storm Franklin, slowed the efforts to put out the fire which is now under control.

Two units of Limerick Fire and Rescue remain at the scene and, if safe to do so, a full examination of the property will be carried out tomorrow to assess the damage caused.

Separately, a status yellow wind warning remains in place for Limerick until 9am on Monday.

The warning was issued by Met Éireann early this Sunday morning.

"Storm Franklin will cause very strong winds with severe and damaging gusts. These winds combined with very high seas will lead to wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts, which may result in coastal flooding," it states.