16 Dec 2021

Limerick motorists advised of road closure to facilitate signage works

Flooding closes Tipperary roads

The closure is to facilitate the maintenance of electronic signage

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

MOTORISTS are being advised of restrictions at the Rosbrien Interchange tonight to facilitate routine maintenance works of electronic signage.

The busy interchange is located at the intersection of the M20 / M7 and N18 near John Carew Link Road.

The operators of the Limerick Tunnel say the southbound off-slip connecting the N18 to the Rosbrien Roundabout (near the Maldron Hotel) will be closed between 10pm and 2am. 

Traffic impacted by the works will be diverted via Greenhills Road and Childers Road.

The M20, N18 and M7 will all remain open throughout as will the Limerick Tunnel.

Local News

