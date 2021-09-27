Bus Éireann restores Expressway services to and from Limerick

BUS Éireann has announced the immediate reintroduction of a number of Expressway services between Limerick, Cork and Galway.

The services, which were temporarily suspended in May have now been reintroduced in response to a growing demand. It's understood the return of students to on-campus education and the easing of Covid restrictions were factors in the decision.

"We are delighted to announce the reintroduction of a number of Expressway services for County Limerick,’’ said Eleanor Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer, Bus Éireann.

"As a result of Covid-19, we temporarily suspended some services on our routes in May, we are now in a position to reintroduce these services and to continue to provide important transport connectivity to the people of Limerick and surrounding counties," she added.

Bus Éireann says the services, on Route 51, will operate at 100% capacity and will run seven days a week.

17:25 Limerick / Galway

19:05 Galway / Limerick

19:25 Limerick / Galway

19:25 Cork / Limerick

19:35 Limerick / Cork

20:05 Galway / Limerick

Customers are advised to check the revised timetables on the Expressway website. The wearing of face coverings within bus stations and on board buses is also still required.