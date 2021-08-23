Motorists warned of 'significant delays' due to road works in Limerick

MOTORISTS are being advised to expect significant delays this week as major road works begin at several locations in Limerick city.

A 24-hour road closure will commence from today at McDonagh Avenue, Janesboro to facilitate rehabilitation works on the L-10247. The closure - from the junction with the L-10246 to the junction with the L-10246, will remain in place until August 30.

Separately, Limerick City and County Council is advising road users and businesses of overnight works in Annacotty which will take place this week.

"Essential pavement maintenance" will take place on the R445 Annacotty Roundabout to R506 Junction each night between 7pm and 7am.

Road resurfacing works will also be carried out this week on the L-1111 at Annacotty Village from its junction with the R445 at St. Vincents to its junction with the L-1111-2 at the Jackie Power Monument in the village.

Those works will be carried out between 6pm and 6am each night this week.

The local authority says a 'Stop and Go' system will will be in place for the duration of these works.

"Any inconvenience caused is regretted with delays expected," read a public notice.