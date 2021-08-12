More than 400 submissions received on major Limerick road project

ALMOST 3,000 people participated in a second public consultation on the alternatives and options for the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction project.

The consultation, carried out by Tipperary County Council in partnership with Limerick City and County Council and a number of other State agencies has concluded and the project team will now begin an assessment of the feedback and submissions received.

The section of the existing N24, which has been earmarked for upgrading, stretches from the M8 motorway, north of Cahir to County Limerick - near the Tipperary border.

The proposed corridor traverses Tipperary Town and the villages of Bansha, Limerick Junction, Monard and Oola.

According to the project team, the project aims to improve safety, journey reliability and the strategic function of this section of the N24 corridor.

The route currently experiences bottlenecks and there are significant traffic delays through Tipperary Town. It is further considered that the road is economically inefficient and detracts from the development and growth of the region.

Collision rates on the existing route are consistently above the national average and in the last five years, there have been 17 fatalities and 23 serious injuries on the N24 between Limerick and Waterford, with six of the fatalities and seven of the serious injuries on this section of the N24.

According to the project team, around 2,700 people access the virtual consultation room between June 25 and August 6 while over 140 online meetings took place.

Around 400 submissions were received and these will now be considered by the project team.

Commenting following the conclusion of the second consultation process, Marcus O’Connor, Director of Roads and Transportation Tipperary County Council thanked those who engaged.

“It represented an important opportunity for Tipperary County Council to hear from the public on this issue, and also to present the latest thinking in terms of alternatives and options for the project. Public consultation is an essential part of this project which enables us to advance the design process towards the selection of a preferred transport solution, while involving the public and taking on board their views and feedback.”

It is envisaged the Preferred Transport Solution for the project will be revealed during the first quarter of 2022.

See n24cahirlimerick.ie.