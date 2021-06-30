BREAKING: Man dies in Limerick road collision
File photo
GARDAI are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the outskirts of Limerick city.
Shortly before 2.30pm this Wednesday, emergency services were called to the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a car, on the Murroe Road at Annacotty.
"A male in his 60s, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene," confirmed a garda spokesperson.
The road is currently closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene with local diversions in place.
#LIMERICK Road closure outside Annacotty following collision. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 30, 2021
"Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage, ncluding dash-cam, to make this available to them," added the spokesperson.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.