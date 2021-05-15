More than €400,000 in funding allocated for repair of non-public roads in Limerick

THE Mayor of the City and County of Limerick has welcomed the allocation of over €400,000 for repairs and improvement works on non-public roads in rural communities across Limerick.

Mayor Michael Collins was speaking following the government announcement that a total of €404,090 has been being allocated to Limerick under the Local Improvement Scheme.

The focus of the scheme is to support the continued improvement of rural roads and laneways that are not normally maintained by local authorities but which represent a vital piece of infrastructure for rural residents.

“This allocation is very welcome for many landowners and farmers right across rural County Limerick. Having proper access to homes and lands as well as our local amenities is crucially important as we continue to promote rural living as a viable alternative to urban living," said Mayor Collins.

“There is an increase in the allocation for Limerick this year of €20,000 which is hugely welcome. It is now incumbent on all involved to proceed with these selected works as soon as possible," he added.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, who has announced funding totalling more than €10m nationally, said: “As part of ‘Our Rural Future’, the Government has committed to increasing the level of investment in the repair of non-public roads through the Local Improvement Scheme. It is an important source of funding for small non-public roads and laneways leading to homes and farms as well as outdoor amenities such as lakes, rivers, mountains and beaches."

Ms Humphreys added: “I know there is a significant demand for funding under the Local Improvement Scheme right across the country. That is why I am announcing increased funding for every county under the scheme, however, I am acutely aware that more is needed. I am working to identify if additional funding can be provided for LIS in 2021 and I would therefore urge each Local Authority to utilie the funding announced today, and complete the repair works on the selected roads, as soon as possible."

Local Authorities are responsible for identifying and prioritising roads for improvement works under the scheme, in consultation with local residents and landowners.

The funding provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development will be complemented by a local financial contribution from landowners/householders, as well as local authority resources.

A spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council said there will be a cap of €1,200 on the amount that any individual householder or landowner will be asked to contribute towards the cost of repairs to their road.