Limerick motorists warned of 24-hour garda clampdown on speeding

Gardai are warning motorists they will be out in force across Limerick from 7am this Friday as part of a national 24-hour crackdown on speeding.

The aim of National Slow Down Day is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

Supported by the Road Safety Authority, the overall objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on Irish roads.

The operation - in Limerick and across the country - will consist of high visibility speed enforcement across the 1,300 speed enforcement zones, as well as the delivery of a road safety message through national, local and social media.

There will be additional speed enforcement checks by An Garda Síochána Roads Policing Units following the recent roll out of 80 new speed devices across the country.

Limerick City and County Council as well as other State agencies have been invited to participate in the initiative by circulating employees with the key message to "Slow Down” and, whether driving for business or private purposes, to always drive within the speed limit and at a speed appropriate to the prevailing conditions.

Throughout the 24-hour operation, gardai will be highlighting notable speeding detections in Limerick and across the country.